Arteta thinks Vardy should have been red-carded

Vardy’s boot struck Arsenal defender Shokdran Mustafi in the face in a first half incident, but he was not punished and went on to score a late equaliser for the Foxes.

To make matters worse for Arsenal, substitute Eddie Nketiah was sent off in the second half, after VAR reviewed his studs-up challenge on James Justin, and referee Chris Kavanagh ultimately decided to upgrade his original yellow card to a red.

“If we review incidents of that type we review them all, and it has to be something equal for everybody. Because it changes the game completely. If Eddie is a red card, for sure the other one is a red card,” said Arteta after the match.

Arsenal Twitter certainly seemed to agree …

Another angle on this disgusting bit of play from vardy… pic.twitter.com/pySJiVGcRE — sam???????????????????????????? (@SalibaSZN) July 7, 2020

It was a miserable evening for Nketiah, meanwhile, who was sent off before he had even touched the ball.

