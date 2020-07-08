Lampard praises Kepa after Chelsea victory

Arrizabalaga has had a shaky season between the posts for the Blues, but he reacted brilliantly to tip Scott Dann’s header onto the post right at the end at Selhurst Park as Chelsea hung on to grab a vital three points in the race for a top four finish in the English Premier League.

“It can be important … confidence is huge whenever you are in that individual position. He should be boosted, his teammates should be boosted because he at the end of the day saves us as group two points,” said Lampard on Arrizabalaga after the match.

