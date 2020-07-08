Phakaaathi TV 8.7.2020 08:09 am

Lampard praises Kepa after Chelsea victory

Jonty Mark
Lampard praises Kepa after Chelsea victory

Kepa Arrizabalaga Pic: AFP/Adrian DENNIS

Frank Lampard said that Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s last-gasp save to help earn Chelsea a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday is “important” for the Blues goalkeeper going forward.

Arrizabalaga has had a shaky season between the posts for the Blues, but he reacted brilliantly to tip Scott Dann’s header onto the post right at the end at Selhurst Park as Chelsea hung on to grab a vital three points in the race for a top four finish in the English Premier League.

“It can be important … confidence is huge whenever you are in that individual position. He should be boosted, his teammates should be boosted because he at the end of the day saves us as group two points,” said Lampard on Arrizabalaga after the match.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Freakish’ Greenwood is Man Utd’s new baby-faced assassin 8.7.2020
Chelsea cling on to pip Palace in five-goal thriller 7.7.2020
Chelsea look to go third with win at Palace 7.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Three months in jail for breaking lockdown rules, judge orders release of waste pickers

World Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus

Investigation Girlfriend alleges cover-up in Mpumalanga SANDF shooting of man

Covid-19 Gauteng nowhere near ICU capacity despite rapid rise in cases, Mkhize insists

Fashion & Beauty We visit a barber to test safety compliance


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 