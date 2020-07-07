Chelsea look to go third with win at Palace

Frank Lampard’s side reclaimed their place in the top four with a win over 3-0 Watford on Saturday, bouncing back from the disappointment of losing 3-2 to West Ham in their previous game.

The margins are very tight behind Liverpool, already champions, and Manchester City in second. Chelsea trail third-placed Leicester City by a single point and have just a two point lead over Manchester United in fifth.

Chelsea’s defence has been a concern all season, and they will have to cope against Palace without defensive midfield shield N’Golo Kante, who has a hamstring injury.

Lampard will have to hope Chelsea can hold firm in his absence, and that Christian Pulisic can continue his superb form, the American scoring twice since the restart, and also winning two penalties for his team.

Leicester City, meanwhile, will definitely stay in third if they can win at home to Arsenal later on Tuesday evening. The Gunners, however, have found some form under Mikel Arteta, and are coming off the back of a fine 2-0 win at Wolves.

