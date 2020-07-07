Phakaaathi TV 7.7.2020 11:09 am

Chelsea look to go third with win at Palace

Jonty Mark
Chelsea look to go third with win at Palace

Christian Pulisic Pic: AFP/Julian Finney

Chelsea’s bid for a spot in next season’s Uefa Champions League continues on Tuesday evening, as they visit Crystal Palace in the English Premier League, knowing victory will lift them, at least temporarily, to third in the table.

Frank Lampard’s side reclaimed their place in the top four with a win over 3-0 Watford on Saturday, bouncing back from the disappointment of losing 3-2 to West Ham in their previous game.

The margins are very tight behind Liverpool, already champions, and Manchester City in second. Chelsea trail third-placed Leicester City by a single point and have just a two point lead over Manchester United in fifth.

Chelsea’s defence has been a concern all season, and they will have to cope against Palace without defensive midfield shield N’Golo Kante, who has a hamstring injury.

Lampard will have to hope Chelsea can hold firm in his absence, and that Christian Pulisic can continue his superb form, the American scoring twice since the restart, and also winning two penalties for his team.

Leicester City, meanwhile, will definitely stay in third if they can win at home to Arsenal later on Tuesday evening. The Gunners, however, have found some form under Mikel Arteta, and are coming off the back of a fine 2-0 win at Wolves.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lampard warns Abraham to stay focused amid contract talks 7.7.2020
Lampard applauds Jorginho’s professionalism 6.7.2020
Familiar failings condemn Man City to defeat at Southampton 5.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates SA breaches 200K mark of Covid-19 cases, deaths rise by 111

Politics ‘Top secret’ plan for a command council to run municipalities likened to ‘a coup’

Covid-19 Vavi relates first-hand experience of nightmare facing poor, ill people in EC

Courts Family who blew R5.6m UIF cash ‘mistakenly’ paid out, gets bail

Crime WATCH: CIT truck bombed in Florida, robbers also torched ‘getaway car’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 