Benfica coach Lage offers resignation as title hopes fade

Reigning champions Benfica have slipped six points behind leaders Porto in second place, with five games remaining, after a run of just one win in five matches.

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira told a press conference after their latest 2-0 defeat by struggling Maritimo on Monday that he was considering Lage’s offer of resignation.

“With great dignity our coach offered me his resignation at the end of the game, saying things were not going well for Benfica,” the president said.

Local media are now reporting Vieira has accepted this offer.

