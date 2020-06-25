FIFA approves $1.5 billion coronavirus relief fund for world football
ANA
FIFA has postponed the women's U-17 World Cup until next year as a result of the coronavirus. AFP/File/Fabrice COFFRINI
FIFA is to make available $1.5 billion as a relief fund to help associations impacted by the coronavirus, world football’s governing body announced on Thursday.
Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, said the relief fund had been “unanimously approved” by the members of its council and insisted there would be “strict controls” on how the money is spent.
