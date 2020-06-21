world soccer 21.6.2020 08:24 pm

Salah left on the bench for Liverpool return

Mohamed Salah starts on the bench for Liverpool's trip to Everton on Sunday. AFP/JAVIER SORIANO

Mohamed Salah was left on the bench for Liverpool’s first game in 106 days as the Reds look to move within one win of the Premier League title at Everton.

Salah’s place in the front three alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino goes to Takumi Minamino, while Andy Robertson also misses out at left-back with James Milner deputising.

The Egyptian is Liverpool’s top scorer in the league this season with 16 goals.

Jurgen Klopp’s men can end a 30-year wait to win a league title this week with victory in the Merseyside derby and at home to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Despite concerns over supporters congregating around the stadiums, Sunday’s clash will take place at Everton’s Goodison Park, less than a mile from Liverpool’s Anfield home.

