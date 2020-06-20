Bafana midfielder extends Brentford stay

Mokotjo’s contract with the club was set to at the end of June but duo to the suspension of football leagues around the world to curb the spread of coronavirus the 2019/2020 league has spilled over into July forcing clubs to give players short term contract to complete the season.

Brentford coach Thomas Frank says Mokotjo is an important player in their squad.

“We are very pleased to extend Kamohelo’s contract. He has worked very hard to come back from his injury and will be ready and fit for selection against Fulham,” Frank told the club website.

“We need The General’s experience, coolness and passing ability as we head into the last part of the season. He is so reliable and adds so much to the group, both in training and matches.

“You can see when he steps onto the pitch how it raises the levels of those around him.”

