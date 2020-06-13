local soccer 13.6.2020 04:15 pm

TS Galaxy striker Patel joins Spanish side

Phakaaathi Reporter
Zaid Patel in action for Stellenbosch FC (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

TS Galaxy striker Zaid Patel has completed a move to Spanish side CD Almuñecar City.

The 26-year-old, who has also played for Bidvest Wits, Stellenbosch, AmaZulu, Cape Town All Stars and Chippa United, will join the Spanish side ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Club’s manager George Jermy revelled says they signed Patel after they were impressed with his professionalism approach and attitude towards the game

“On behalf of everybody at the club, we’re really happy to welcome Zaid to CD Almuñecar City for the 2020/21 season,” Jermy told the club’s website.

“He’s a strong and powerful striker who has a natural eye for goal – we think he’s perfectly suited to European football and we can’t wait to see how he fits in.

“Zaid visited the club in December last year and we were all impressed with his professionalism approach and attitude towards the game.”

