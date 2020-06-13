local soccer 13.6.2020 03:46 pm

Bafana goalkeeper facing uncertain future in Belgium

Darren Keet (Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix)

Reports coming out of Belgium suggest that Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Darren Keet is facing uncertain future following the expiry of his contract with Belgian club Oud-Heverlee Leuven. 

The former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper joined OHL at the start of the year on a one-season deal and that contract has not been renewed.

According to the reports, Keet is among the 13 players who are out of contract, with OHL still scheduled to compete in a play-off on 2 August against Beerschot to determine whether they get promotion to the Belgian top flight.

OHL will have to renew the contracts of the 13 players if they are to use them in the playoff game, but they have not indicated that they would do such.

Meanwhile, the club has also announced that they would not be renewing coach Vincent Euvard either.

