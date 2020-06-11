 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

My five best World Cup 2010 moments

African Soccer 1 min ago

It’s a decade on from the kick off of the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals in South Africa, a day when Siphiwe Tshabalala’s superb strike lit up Soccer City and has Bafana Bafana dreaming, for just a moment of World Cup glory. Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark picks his five most most memorable moments from the tournament, which start with that Tshabalala thunderbolt and end with Spain’s first ever World Cup win a month or so later.

11 Jun 2020
06:25:24 PM
PREMIUM!
My five best World Cup 2010 moments

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 11: Siphiwe Tshabalala of South Africa celebrates scoring the first goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group A match between South Africa and Mexico at Soccer City Stadium on June 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Tshabalala’s rocket for the ages JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – JUNE 11: Siphiwe Tshabalala of South Africa celebrates scoring the first goal during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Group A match between South Africa and Mexico at Soccer City Stadium on June 11, 2010 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) It was June 11, 2010, and a tense Soccer City needed a hero to step up to the plate. South Africa were playing Mexico in their opening match of the World Cup finals, the first time a finals had been held on...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Lucas Radebe – So good they named their kids after him 11.6.2020
WATCH: The wonder goal that united SA during 2010 World Cup 11.6.2020
The lockdown series: The five best midfielders in the PSL 2019/20 10.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Analysis & Profiles SA’s lost decade and how to fix it

Courts No legal smokes – yet – but plenty of fire in court

Infection Updates Covid-19 cases jump by another 2,430 to 55,421

Lotto Lotto winner in Gauteng yet to claim over R8m in winnings

Africa Ex-Lesotho PM paid killers $24,000 to murder estranged wife: police


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.