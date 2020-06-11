My five best World Cup 2010 moments

My five best World Cup 2010 momentsAfrican Soccer 1 min ago
It’s a decade on from the kick off of the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals in South Africa, a day when Siphiwe Tshabalala’s superb strike lit up Soccer City and has Bafana Bafana dreaming, for just a moment of World Cup glory. Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark picks his five most most memorable moments from the tournament, which start with that Tshabalala thunderbolt and end with Spain’s first ever World Cup win a month or so later.
