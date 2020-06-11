WATCH: The wonder goal that united SA during 2010 World Cup

Even though Mexico went on to equalise and forced a draw against South Africa, the wonder goal did bring joy to many South Africans and has since left a lasting memory to all those who witnessed it.

Against the run of play, Kagisho Dikgacoi released Tshabalala with a defence-splitting pass and the then Kaizer Chiefs winger intercepted the ball with a lovely first touch before unleashing a powerful shot that beat Mexican goalkeeper Oscar Perez hands down.

The goal made headlines around the world and it transformed Tshabalala from an ordinary Bafana Bafana player into an internationally respected icon.

Watch Tshabalala’s wonder goal against Mexico during the 2010 World Cup:

