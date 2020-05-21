TBT: Patrice Evra pranks

The pair played together at the London club during the success and historical Sir Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford. Evra is known for being a big joker trolling his family and recording the incidents on video before sharing them with the world on social media.

The retired French international says he loves a good laugh but draws the line when it comes to destroying people’s personal items for fun.

“I do a lot of crazy stuff but I don’t like it when people mess with my clothes,” Evra told former NBA player Nate Robinson in an interview for The Player’s Tribune.

“I came back from training and I found my nice Air Forces smashed. I went around and asked who did this, they eventually told me it was Gerard Piqué.

“I went to his locker and I saw nice shoes and took them to the toilet with the intention to poo on them but I put them on the side and did my business then ended up cleaning myself and instead of throwing the tissue in the toilet I pushed it into his shoes and peed inside them as well.

“Then put them back in the locker, when he was done showering he put his clothes on and tried to put on one shoe and discovered what was in there but I denied it when he asked but they told him it was me.

“But he could come to me to talk about it again because he started it, they never messed with my stuff.”

