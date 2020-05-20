Bafana coach Ntseki backs Tau to clinch deal with big European club

Tau is currently on loan with the Belgian outfit Club Brugge from English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

READ: Chiefs goalkeeper Akpeyi keen to move to Europe

The Bafana star’s club recently won the Belgian Pro League title with Brugge after his club were crowned champions following the League’s decision to cancel the season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Over time, Percy will get to where he wants to be and where everyone wants him to be. A top team will come. It is not going to be nice for Percy to sign for a top team and not play,” Ntseki told IOL Sport.

“That time will come when he will be ready to play for that top team. Everyone wants him to move to another level of football. His qualities will bring him to that team as long as he is given an opportunity to play. He will showcase his talent and that’s how Percy will become a top player playing for a top team,” Ntseki said.

During his stay at Brugge, Tau locked horns with giant clubs like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in European competitions. And Ntseki believes that this will benefit Tau as a player in the long run.

“I don’t see him struggling in terms of handling the success that is coming his way and being a big player for South Africa and Bafana Bafana,” commented Ntseki.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.