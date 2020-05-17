Former Pirates player impresses in first season in France

Going about his business quietly but productively as ever, Munetsi has become a core player for coach David Guion that the club have decided to give him an early extension on his deal amid rumours that there are bigger clubs watching his progress.

Munetsi marshalled the Reims midfield like a new sheriff and won plaudits from both the coach and club president, Jean-Pierre Caillot, earning himself the nickname “Warrior” in the process. Munetsi made 21 appearances and contributed one goal.

“Marshall was our first recruit in the last summer transfer window. At the time, it responded to the need defined by the staff to be able to count on an athletic player capable of playing in central defense as in a midfield position, ” recalled Caillot.

“On a sporting and human level, Marshall is one of the great satisfactions of the season. The recruitment cell had studied the man and the player in depth, but there is still this unknown factor linked to cultural and climatic adaptation. Marshall justified the confidence placed in him, his state of mind as well as his performances were remarkable. This extension validates a promising first season. This signature touches me all the more since I know all the additional work that the player has done to seize his chance,” added Caillot.

The 23-year-old Zimbabwean will now be with the club until 2024 unless they decided to sell him on to a bigger club.

