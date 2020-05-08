On this day in LaLiga history – 8 May

Samuel Eto’o returns in style (2004)

Not everyone may know that Samuel Eto’o actually made his LaLiga debut as a Real Madrid player, aged just 17, in May 1998.

Things did not work out long term at the Santiago Bernabeu, but Eto’o returned in style six years later, scoring twice as RCD Mallorca shocked a galactico-filled Real Madrid side to win 3-2.

Months later the Cameroon international joined Barcelona and the rest was history … he notched up 108 goals in 144 appearances over five seasons, winning three LaLiga titles, plus the top scorer award in 2005/06. But that evening back at the Bernabeu with Mallorca remains one of his career highlights.

Watch Eto’o score twice against Madrid:

