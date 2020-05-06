PSL News 6.5.2020 12:10 pm

South African footballer ‘tests positive’ for Covid-19

Jonty Mark
South African footballer ‘tests positive’ for Covid-19

Sphephelo Sithole. Pic: Twitter

South African footballer Sphephelo Sithole has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report in Portugal.

Sithole, who plays for Belenenses SAD in Portugal’s Primeira Liga, was named by renowned Portuguese football publication A Bola, after a club statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday said that “a player from the U-23 team had a positive result in the Covid-19 detection test.

We inform that, in the context of the preparation for the resumption of work, a player from the under-23 team of Belenenses SAD had a positive result in the Covid-19 detection test. The protocols developed for this purpose are being observed. We hope for a quick recovery of the player, who had no symptoms of the disease,” read the full Belenenses SAD statement.

The club did not name the player, but A Bola say it is the 21 year-old midfielder Sithole, who graduated from the KZN Football Academy, before moving to Sporting Lisbon in 2017. In 2018, Sithole, who has also featured for the South African Under-20 side,  joined Vitoria SC, and in 2019 he moved to Belenenses, where he is yet to play for the first team, but has made 22 league appearances for the Under-23 side.

Portuguese sides have just resumed training following a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA claims eThekwini has failed to meet its own deadline to provide food relief 6.5.2020
Doctor and nurse fall victim to coronavirus 6.5.2020
SA to help Madagascar scientifically test herbal ‘cure’ of Covid-19 6.5.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

‘Free but not free,’ says Mboweni in Twitter meltdown over ‘collective’ decisions

Business News While no one was looking, a miner pulled off a major gold find

Covid-19 Father, daughter give stranded South Africans a helping hand

General Cold winter months ‘may strain power grid’

Education Basic education to present schools reopening plan to NCCC on 18 May


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 