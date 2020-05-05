On this day in LaLiga history – 5 May

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first LaLiga hat-trick (2010)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 22 goals in his first 26 LaLiga games but didn’t manage a hat-trick in a Real Madrid shirt until a visit to RCD Mallorca on 5 May 2010.

That situation was rectified with three different but equally unerring right-footed finishes from the Portuguese superstar, to help Los Blancos come from 0-1 down to win 4-1 at Son Moix.

Ronaldo went on to score an amazing 33 more trebles during his nine years as a Real Madrid player, including five ‘poker’ four-goal hauls, and five goals in a single game on two separate occasions.

