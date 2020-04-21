world soccer 21.4.2020 03:34 pm

On this day in LaLiga history – 21 April

Phakaaathi Reporter
On this day in LaLiga history – 21 April

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a goal against Barcelona (EFE/Alberto Estévez)

On this day in 2012 Cristiano Ronaldo strengthened his iconic status in Bernabeu and LaLiga history when he settled the title race against Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo silences the Camp Nou (2012)

Everyone at the Camp Nou on that night in April 2012 knew they were involved in a LaLiga decider.

Sami Khedira found the net early in the first half to put leaders Real Madrid in control, but Barcelona were right back in the hunt when substitute Alexis Sanchez equalised with 20 minutes remaining.

The visitors reacted again when Mesut Ozil’s superb pass sent Cristiano Ronaldo running clear; one touch left Barça keeper Victor Valdes out of the picture, the second sent the ball to the gaping net to settle the game and the title race.

Ronaldo’s calma goal celebration, telling the upset Camp Nou to relax, further strengthened the Portuguese star’s iconic status in Bernabeu and LaLiga history.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
On this day in LaLiga history –  20 April   20.4.2020
Barca announce legal action against ex-director who made ‘corruption’ allegations 14.4.2020
Five of the most memorable debuts in LaLiga history 13.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Property sales down 40%, and that was before lockdown

Business News Three hot potatoes for government as legal battles begin

Covid-19 The ban on selling hot food is inherently irrational – Sakeliga

Infection Updates Covid-19 infection total rises to 3,300 in SA, with 4 more deaths

World US protesters decry shelter in place orders


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 