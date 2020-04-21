On this day in LaLiga history – 21 April

Cristiano Ronaldo silences the Camp Nou (2012)

Everyone at the Camp Nou on that night in April 2012 knew they were involved in a LaLiga decider.

Sami Khedira found the net early in the first half to put leaders Real Madrid in control, but Barcelona were right back in the hunt when substitute Alexis Sanchez equalised with 20 minutes remaining.

The visitors reacted again when Mesut Ozil’s superb pass sent Cristiano Ronaldo running clear; one touch left Barça keeper Victor Valdes out of the picture, the second sent the ball to the gaping net to settle the game and the title race.

Ronaldo’s calma goal celebration, telling the upset Camp Nou to relax, further strengthened the Portuguese star’s iconic status in Bernabeu and LaLiga history.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.