On this day in LaLiga history –  20 April  

Luis Suarez celebrates one of his goals against Riazor

On this day in 2016, Luis Suarez scored four times himself while also making three assists to help Barcelona to a resounding 8-0 victory at Riazor.

Seven goal sweep for Luis Suarez (2016)

Barcelona visited RC Deportivo in April 2016 with their form having dipped and their lead in LaLiga under pressure from challengers Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid.

But any nerves were swept away by a resounding 8-0 victory at Riazor, in which Luis Suarez scored four times himself, while also assisting strikes from teammates Ivan Rakitic, Leo Messi and Neymar.

One of the greatest-ever LaLiga individual performances included the full repertoire of Suarez’s skills – ruthless finishing, intelligent movement, boundless physicality and unselfish commitment to the cause.

Most importantly, it kept Barça on course for that season’s LaLiga title.

