world soccer 15.4.2020 11:26 am

Bournemouth latest Premier League club in furlough U-turn

AFP
Bournemouth  became the latest Premier League club to reverse a decision to apply for financial assistance from Britain’s furlough financial aid package on Tuesday.

With vast swathes of British industry shut down because of the coronavirus, the UK government launched a scheme that sees 80 percent of wages up to a maximum of £2,500 a month ($3,100, 2,850 euros) guaranteed during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

But Premier League clubs faced a huge backlash for trying to utilise the scheme for non-playing staff without reducing the much larger salaries of their highly-paid footballers.

Champions-elect Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur both went back on plans to take advantage of the furlough scheme following a public outcry and south coast club Bournemouth have now made a similar U-turn.

A Bournemouth statement said their intentions were “well-placed” but added: “We are aware of criticisms levelled at Premier League clubs applying for this scheme.

“We have listened to our supporters and have reversed our decision to furlough these employees…We will not be applying for the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

“Our continuing thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this virus.”

