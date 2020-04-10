world soccer 10.4.2020 10:33 am

Mane would ‘understand’ if Liverpool were denied Premier League title

AFP
Sadio Mane of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Sheffield United at Anfield on January 02, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Sadio Mane says he would understand if Liverpool were denied the Premier League title even though they were on the brink of glory when coronavirus forced a shutdown.

Jurgen Klopp’s men were 25 points clear of Manchester City when football came to a halt last month, agonisingly close to their first top-flight triumph in 30 years.

But it is unclear when, or even if, the season will be completed.

Asked if he feels like a champion, the 27-year-old Senegal forward told Talksport that he wanted to win the Premier League on the pitch.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love,” he said. “But with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world.

“Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation. But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year.

“If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said this week there was “no way” Liverpool should finish the season without the title, even if the campaign is cancelled.

