The amazing story of the first African star in LaLiga history

The first player African star to play on Spanish soil, and undoubtedly, one of the most impactful local

players in LaLiga history, Ben Barek successfully paved the way for all other African footballers.

The first gem to come out of Morocco, Ben Barek opened the door for his North African brothers to

blaze leagues around the world. Nabil El Zhar, Noureddine Naybet, Moha, Youssef El-Arabi, Zouhair

Feddal, Youssef En-Nesyri, Fayçal Fajr and Nordin Amrabat all partly owe their success to the brave

midfielder who first put the country (and continent) on the map.

Born in the poor suburb of Casablanca in Morocco on 16 June 1914, Haj Abdelkader Larbi Ben

Barek – more commonly known as Larbi Ben Barek – was orphaned at a young age and found

refuge in football, playing for local clubs FC Ouatane de Casablanca, Idéal Club and US Marocaine

Casablanca.

Ben Barek’s intimidating height, Brazilian style of play and masterful dribbling caught the attention of

Olympique de Marseille, and he was transferred to France in 1938. After wowing French fans with

ten goals in his first season for OM, he went on to earn 19 caps for the French national side and the

apt nickname ‘The Black Pearl’ – the first successful black footballer in Europe.

Yet, while the French public adored the Moroccan export, he was never fully accepted as a true

Frenchman – something that Spanish majestic Atlético de Madrid used to their advantage when

offering Ben Barek a lucrative deal (a reported total of 8 million FRF) after World War II ended.

Devastated to lose one of their brightest stars, one French journalist wrote the famous line, “Sell the

Arc de Triomphe or the Eiffel Tower, but do not sell Ben Barek.”

Scoring 19 goals in his first season with Atleti and helping the Los Colchoneros win their third LaLiga

title, the Black Pearl’s move proved to be as deadly as the French had feared. Ben Barek continued to

play for the football giant for five years, accounting for an impressive 56 goals in 113 appearances,

and making an unerasable mark in LaLiga history.

During his stint in Spain, he earned another affectionate nickname – ‘The Foot of God’ – from the

Spanish press. While some argue that the nickname had a dual meaning, both praising and insulting

the exceptional scorer, placing Ben Barek in the conversation of one of the greatest African-Arab

player of all time.

His remarkable career ended with one last French Cup final, eventually hanging up his boots to

become the first official football coach of the newly independent Morocco in 1957. Six years after his

death in 1992, Ben Barek was awarded the FIFA Order of Merit Award – the highest honour in FIFA.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.