Balotelli’s Brescia accept player pay cuts

AFP
Marseille striker Mario Balotelli clashed with former Nice teammates before scoring the winning goal in a Ligue 1 match between the two sides on Sunday. AFP/Boris HORVAT

Serie A’s Brescia, who want the Italian season stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic, announced on Wednesday their players have agreed to salary cuts.

In a statement addressed to season-ticket holders, president Massimo Cellino praised “the great sensitivity and responsibility shown by our players who, almost all, have accepted very quickly the proposals to reduce salaries, in order to protect the integrity of the club in such a delicate moment”.

No details were given on how much players at the promoted club, who include Italian international Mario Balotelli, had agreed to forego.

The town of Brescia is at the epicentre of Italy’s coronavirus crisis, with nearly 10,000 people infected by the virus.

“The club would like to avoid resuming (the season) out of respect for the sad reality of Brescia,” the team added.

They were promoted to the top flight last season and are currently bottom of the table, nine points from safety.

League leaders Juventus announced late last month that they had cut their players’ and coach Maurizio Sarri’s salaries over the period from March to June.

The Italian champions estimated the cuts would have “a positive impact of 90 million euros on the 2019/2020 financial year”.

The Italian footballers’ association (AIC) has rejected attempts by clubs to cut salaries.

