 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
African Soccer 8.4.2020 02:30 pm

At least SA’s youngsters still have a shot at Olympic dream

Jonty Mark
PREMIUM!
At least SA’s youngsters still have a shot at Olympic dream

David Notoane, coach of the SA U23s (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

There is no doubt that world footballing body Fifa have taken the sensible option by extending to under-24 the age-limit for what is now the 2021 Summer Olympic Football Tournament in Tokyo.

Can you imagine being someone who had gone through a grueling qualifying campaign and was looking forward to playing for their country against some of the world’s best young talent at the Olympics, only to suddenly not be eligible because the competition, originally for players aged under-23, was delayed by a year? For David Notoane and his South Africa squad, there is at least now the chance to focus on the year ahead, which actually gives the Under-24s a better chance of doing well at the Olympics, as they already looked a little under-prepared heading into Tokyo 2020, as it...
Related Stories
Sukazi close to buying Celtic 9.4.2020
The amazing story of the first African star in LaLiga history 9.4.2020
WATCH: Benni McCarthy’s wife Stacey trolls him in live interview! 9.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General 6,000 tourists to be processed in Cape Town Stadium before flying home

Covid-19 Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million: AFP tally

Covid-19 Sanef sounds alarm over cops blocking media in Cape Town

Covid-19 Sassa changes payout days after lockdown pay crush

Covid-19 First snow of 2020 recorded as lockdown SA holds breath for ‘coming storm’ of winter


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.