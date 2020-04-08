local soccer 8.4.2020 10:47 am

Ex-Pirates star mourns suicide of team doctor

Phakaaathi Reporter
Marshal Munetsi of Orlando Pirates during the CAF Champions League match between Orlando Pirates and Esperance at Orlando Stadium on February 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Marshall Munetsi was hit hard by the passing of Stade de Reims team doctor, Bernard Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is said to have committed suicide on Sunday while self-isolating at home after he tested positive for coronavirus. The doctor has worked at the French club for 23 years before taking his life at his home which he shared with his wife, who also tested positive for Covid-19.

Munetsi described the doctor as a great person, having worked with him this season after moving to Reims from Pirates at the start of the season.

“Such a great person and always full of kind words. Rest in peace Dr Gonzalez, our team doctor,’’ Munetsi wrote on his Facebook page.

The midfielder had urged people on Twitter to stay at home during the lockdown, days before Gonzalez committed suicide.

“In the wake of the Covid-19/coronavirus, I urge everyone to hold on to hope, love, practice good hygiene and we will come out stronger,’’ wrote Munetsi on Twitter.

