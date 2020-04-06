world soccer 6.4.2020 05:24 pm

Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting virus

AFP
Guardiola’s mother dies after contracting virus

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Southampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 2, 2019. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Pep Guardiola’s 82-year-old mother has died after contracting coronavirus, Manchester City announced on Monday.

“The Manchester City family are devastated to report the death today of Pep’s mother Dolors Sala Carrio in Manresa, Barcelona, after contracting coronavirus,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

“Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends.”

Guardiola, 49, last month donated one million euros ($1 million) to buy medical supplies for the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his native Spain.

He also issued a video as part of the club’s Cityzens At Home initiative urging fans to stay at home.

Spain declared Monday a fourth consecutive drop in the number of coronavirus-related deaths, with 637 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number in nearly two weeks.

Fatalities, which were sharply down on the record 950 on Thursday, brought the total deaths in the country to 13,055, second only to Italy.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
De Bruyne vows to play two extra years after virus lockdown 2.4.2020
Gundogan says Liverpool deserve to be champions 30.3.2020
Premier League suffers first postponement as Arsenal players quarantined 11.3.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Ramaphosa: Covid-19 assistance for Africa could run into billions of dollars

Editorials It shouldn’t be illegal for us to mock this ‘Lockdown Government’

Covid-19 Ndlozi’s criticism of ‘dropout’ Bill Gates’ Covid-19 Trevor Noah interview divides opinion

Health TB vaccine might prove to be SA’s ‘lucky weapon’ against Covid-19

Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 