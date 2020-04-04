world soccer 4.4.2020 02:57 pm

Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus

Neymar donates $1M to fight coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris on January 12, 2020. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Neymar has donated $1 million to fight the impact of the new coronavirus in his native Brazil, according to TV network SBT.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, the world’s third-highest-paid footballer, donated part of the money to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the rest to a charitable fund launched by his friend Luciano Huck, a Brazilian TV presenter, the report said.

The striker’s press office declined to comment, saying: “We never talk about donations or amounts.”

Neymar, 28, followed the example of PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who last month made what was described as a major donation — amount undisclosed — to a French charity helping fight the impact of COVID-19.

Huck, who has been touted as a possible candidate in Brazil’s 2022 presidential election, launched his fund to help poor Rio de Janeiro neighborhoods particularly vulnerable to coronavirus.

The donations come as high-paid footballers face pressure to forego some of their salaries amid the crisis, which has ground the sporting world to a halt and left some clubs struggling to pay their staff.

Neymar is riding out the pandemic at his luxury villa in Mangaratiba, a resort town outside Rio.

He faced criticism last week after he was photographed relaxing with a group of friends on a beach volleyball court, even as half the world’s population — including most of Brazil — is in confinement to slow the virus’ spread.

His press team said he was receiving no visitors and was in quarantine at a “completely isolated” residence with people who made the trip from France with him.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Premier League players’ ‘backs against wall’ over coronavirus, says Rose 4.4.2020
Covid-19 cases reach 1,505, as Mkhize says coronavirus must be defeated at any cost 3.4.2020
Gold, chrome, manganese, iron ore production to continue at scaled-down level 3.4.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Infection Updates Durban’s St Augustine’s Hospital records three Covid-19 fatalities in past three days

Investigation Lottery was warned in 2014 about fraud – and yet it continued

Business News How much Maria Ramos got paid on leaving Absa

Covid-19 SAA starts flying foreigners out of lockdown SA

World Troops gather scores of bodies of virus victims in Ecuador city


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 