local soccer 2.4.2020 05:20 pm

Tau claims league winners’ medal as Brugge declared Belgian champs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Percy Tau. Pic: Getty Images

This was after the season in Belgium was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Percy Tau has claimed league winners’ medal after his Club Brugge side was declared Belgian top division champions.

Brugge were leading the Pro League standings by 15 points with one game to play before the championship play-off matches.

Tau, who is on loan at Brugge from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, made 30 appearances in all competitions for Brugge this season, scoring four goals and making eight assists.

Tau is set to return to Brighton at the beginning of next season, but his future with the English club remains uncertain and word is that Bundesliga sides have shown interest in the Bafana Bafana star.

