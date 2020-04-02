Tau claims league winners’ medal as Brugge declared Belgian champs

Percy Tau has claimed league winners’ medal after his Club Brugge side was declared Belgian top division champions.

This was after the season in Belgium was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brugge were leading the Pro League standings by 15 points with one game to play before the championship play-off matches.

Tau, who is on loan at Brugge from English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, made 30 appearances in all competitions for Brugge this season, scoring four goals and making eight assists.

Tau is set to return to Brighton at the beginning of next season, but his future with the English club remains uncertain and word is that Bundesliga sides have shown interest in the Bafana Bafana star.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.