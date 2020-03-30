local soccer 30.3.2020 02:08 pm

How former Chelsea star Essien convinced Ekstein to join Sabail 

Phakaaathi Reporter
Azerbaijan-based South African midfielder Hendrick Ekstein has revealed that former Ghana international star Michael Essien convinced him to join Sabail FK after he parted ways with Sabah FC last year. 

The former Chiefs midfielder shocked many when he announced that he was leaving Sabah after a very successful spell that made him one of the key players at the club, before the arrival of new coach Kurniawan Yulianto.

But, having left that all behind and now playing alongside one of the most decorated players in African football, he is content.

“Its every player’s dream to play alongside their favourite footballers,” said Ekstein.

“He is actually the one who called me and asked me to join him at Sabail. I was very surprised and I felt very honoured to have got a call from Essien. It meant a lot to me and it was an indication that my work is being noticed. He played at the biggest clubs and won a lot of major trophies. Being with him in one team is just a motivation for me to continue working hard and always to give my best whenever I get a chance to play.”

Ekstein also reveals that the former Chelsea star always gives him advice on how to improve his game.

“He is always talking to me and telling me where to improve. Getting advice from a player like him is just great and I’m happy.”

The 29-year old Bekkersdal-born player joined Sabail in January.

