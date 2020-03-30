world soccer 30.3.2020 11:04 am

Juventus shares surge after players’ take pay cut

AFP
Juventus shares surge after players’ take pay cut

Juventus' Argentine forward Paulo Dybala (2ndR) is congratulated by Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring their second goal during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Inter Milan, at the Juventus stadium in Turin on March 8, 2020. - The match is played behind closed doors due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

Shares in Italian football giants Juventus surged Monday after the club’s decision to cut their players’ salaries in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Serie A champions announced on Saturday that they had cut their players’ and coach Maurizio Sarri’s salaries from March until June after all Italian sport was suspended.

The club’s shares rose by 7.94 percent on the Milan Stock Exchange early Monday in a market that has taken a major hit from the coronavirus crisis.

Juventus’ highly-paid stars include five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who joined from Arsenal on a free transfer last year.

“The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about 90 million euros ($100.5 million) for the 2019/2020 financial year,” the club had said in a statement.

Juventus, who led second-placed Lazio by a point in Serie A before the suspension on March 9, added that should the season be finished later in the year, the players could be paid extra in those months.

Over 10,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy, more than in any other nation.

Players at other big European clubs have also agreed to take pay cuts, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in Germany.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA to participate in Covid-19 clinical trial 30.3.2020
A comprehensive guide to understanding the lockdown for parents 30.3.2020
Khoisan to continue camping at the Union Buildings during lockdown 30.3.2020



Lock Down

 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Peak US death rate to hit in April

Covid-19 WATCH: Police and SANDF force Soweto residents to do hard exercise as punishment

Motoring News Largest-ever fuel price drop confirmed

Covid-19 South Africa now has 1,280 confirmed cases of Covid-19

Covid-19 You may not walk yourself or your dog in your own complex or security estate – SAPS


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 