Banyana keeper sends Italy-based Jane a message amid coronavirus pandemic 

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini has wished Banyana teammate Refiloe Jane and the rest of the national team players who are playing abroad good health in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jane is currently in Italy playing for AC Milan, where the coronavirus has reportedly taken the lives of over 6,000 people.

“This is a message to our teammate Refiloe Jane who is in Italy. I would like to wish you a safe environment for you and your teammates, as well as all the Banyana players who are playing overseas,” said the shot-stopper.

“This is a difficult time in the world with coronavirus taking over. So, I would like to wish everyone who is overseas a safe environment from me and the Masandawana family, stay safe.”

Jermaine Seoposenwe is another Banyana player who is playing her football in Spain for Real Beria, where the virus has reportedly seen over 2,000 people lose their lives.

Other Banyana players playing abroad are Portugal-based Thembi Kgatlana for Benfica, Linda Motlhalo who plays for Djugardens in Sweden, and Letago Modiba of ALG Spor in Turkey, to mention a few.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.