Notoane backs Tokyo 2020 postponement

The International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee put out a joint statement saying the games would be postponed because of the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community,” read a part of the statement.

“We welcome the decision,” said Notoane on Tuesday.

“It can only be fair that everyone is allowed an equal opportunity to prepare for the Olympics. However, naturally we are disappointed as we were getting up (ready) later in the year to intensify our preparation for the Olympic games.”

South Africa were one of three African countries to qualify for the 2020 Olympics along with Egypt and the Ivory Coast.

“There is more to life than sport,” added Notoane.

“The coronavirus is here, cutting the world into pieces, and now we have to focus our energies on making sure we deal with this pandemic.”

