world soccer 13.3.2020 10:00 am

Cannavaro’s Guangzhou hit Brazilian with hefty $430,000 fine

AFP
Cannavaro’s Guangzhou hit Brazilian with hefty $430,000 fine

Manchester City's Fernandinho reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Watford FC in Manchester, Britain, 21 September 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER POWELL

Chinese champions Guangzhou Evergrande hit their Brazilian winger Fernandinho with a whopping three-million-yuan ($430,000) fine on Friday because he “seriously violated” team rules.

Fabio Cannavaro’s Guangzhou said in a statement that Fernandinho “refused to follow the club and head coach’s arrangements” during pre-season training in Dubai.

Guangzhou, the most successful club in Chinese Super League (CSL) history and two-time Asian champions, declined to give further details.

The 26-year-old Fernandinho, who began his career at Brazilian giants Flamengo, is reportedly in line to become the latest foreign-born player to get the green light to play for China.

The Chinese football season is indefinitely postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, with many clubs training overseas while they wait.

Fernandinho is yet to make an appearance for Cannavaro’s side, having been with Hebei China Fortune for the second half of last season.

He has spent most of his career in China with Chongqing Lifan and played 108 times in the CSL, scoring 27 goals and making 35 assists.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fernandinho signs year-long Man City extension 29.1.2020
Fernandinho is last line of defence as City face Watford test 20.9.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business PIC and Sekunjalo: a bizarre, value-destroying relationship

Business PIC inquiry exposes Iqbal Survé’s ‘false claims’, says DA, while calling for prosecution

Health Government says it’s talking to ZCC about whether big Easter pilgrimage will happen despite Covid-19

Health Mkhize speaks out against fake news: Being black is not a defence

Health How SA bungled Spanish flu in 1918 and 300,000 died. Are we repeating history?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 