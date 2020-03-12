African Soccer 12.3.2020 11:09 am

Itumeleng Khune back in Bafana Bafana squad

Jonty Mark
Itumeleng Khune back in Bafana Bafana squad

Itumeleng Khune (right) is back in the Bafana squad. Stadium. Pic: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Itumeleng Khune was recalled to the Bafana Bafana squad on Thursday for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Group C qualifiers against Sao Tome at the end of March.

The former Bafana captain last played a competitive match for his country in November 2017, with his international career since blighted by injury.

The 32 year-old, has returned to action for Kaizer Chiefs of late, though only in the Nedbank Cup, but Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki said on Thursday he was convinced enough of Khune’s fitness for the two games against Sao Tome.

Bafana will play the island nation on March 27 at FNB Stadium and on March 31 in Sao Tome.

There were also recalls to the Bafana Bafana side for Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali and former Orlando Pirates and current Black Leopards star Thabo Matlaba.

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Ronwen Williams, Brandon Peterson

Defenders: Erick Mathoho, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Gladwin Shitolo, Sifiso Hlanti, Innocent Maela, Mosa Lebusa, Reeve Frosler.

Midfielders: Thabo Matlaba, Dean Furman, Lebo Phiri, Andile Jali, Themba Zwane, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Thulani Serero, George Maluleka, Lebo Manyama, Teboho Mokoena.

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba, Bradley Grobler, Thabiso Kutumela

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Pitso refuses to comment on Chiefs midfielder Maluleka’s move to Sundowns 12.3.2020
Sundowns turn up the heat on Kaizer Chiefs 11.3.2020
Maluleka leaves Chiefs, set to join Sundowns   11.3.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

State Capture Mbalula ‘learns with surprise’ of being implicated at Zondo commission

World Trump suspends travel from Europe to US in coronavirus crisis

World Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic – WHO chief

World Fallen Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in jail

State Capture Zuma-linked Roy Moodley claimed to be one of the decision makers in the nomination of CEOs for SOEs


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 