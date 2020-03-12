Itumeleng Khune back in Bafana Bafana squad

The former Bafana captain last played a competitive match for his country in November 2017, with his international career since blighted by injury.

The 32 year-old, has returned to action for Kaizer Chiefs of late, though only in the Nedbank Cup, but Bafana head coach Molefi Ntseki said on Thursday he was convinced enough of Khune’s fitness for the two games against Sao Tome.

Bafana will play the island nation on March 27 at FNB Stadium and on March 31 in Sao Tome.

There were also recalls to the Bafana Bafana side for Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali and former Orlando Pirates and current Black Leopards star Thabo Matlaba.

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khune, Ronwen Williams, Brandon Peterson

Defenders: Erick Mathoho, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Gladwin Shitolo, Sifiso Hlanti, Innocent Maela, Mosa Lebusa, Reeve Frosler.

Midfielders: Thabo Matlaba, Dean Furman, Lebo Phiri, Andile Jali, Themba Zwane, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau, Thulani Serero, George Maluleka, Lebo Manyama, Teboho Mokoena.

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba, Bradley Grobler, Thabiso Kutumela

