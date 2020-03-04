world soccer 4.3.2020 10:09 am

Wanyama signs for Montreal from Spurs

AFP
Wanyama signs for Montreal from Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Victor Wanyama attends a training session. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama joined Montreal Impact on a free transfer on Tuesday, inking a three-year deal with the Major League Soccer franchise.

The Kenyan international captain, 28, heads to Montreal four years after joining Spurs from Southampton in 2016.

He enjoyed a successful first season for Tottenham but a series of knee problems derailed his Premier League career.

Wanyama has made just four appearances for Spurs this season but will now try to resurrect his career under the guidance of Montreal coach Thierry Henry.

“Victor is an important player with a great career,” Impact sporting director Olivier Renard said in a statement from Montreal.

“His undeniable experience will also help support the young players and help them progress.”

Wanyama said the possibility of playing for Henry had influenced his decision to head to MLS.

“When I spoke to Thierry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn’t have to think twice,” Wanyama said.

“He has always been a player that I’ve admired, and I am really happy to get the opportunity to work with him and to play a part that can ensure that the Montreal Impact have an improved season and hopefully reach the ultimate stages of the competitions in which we compete.”

In four seasons with Spurs, Wanyama tallied six goals and an assist in 69 regular season games.

Montreal won the first and only game they have played so far in this new MLS season. They finished ninth in the Eastern Conference last year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Lampard hopeful Chelsea underdogs can bite Bayern again 25.2.2020
Mourinho sees no bright side for Spurs without Son and Kane 20.2.2020
Kane could return for Spurs’ last two league games: Mourinho 5.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Opinion Our prisons are failing. They need to become correctional facilities

Lotto With R100m in PowerBall prizes on the line tonight, these are SA’s ‘luckiest places’

Celebrities R300K in a day is not a bad day, says AKA on hilarious crowd surfing fail

Music Vietnamese COVID-19 safety dance goes… viral

Local News Lion on the loose in KZN


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 