Ronaldo dashes to Madeira to see stroke victim mother

AFP
Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (R), his Spanish partner Georgina Rodriguez (L) and his son Cristiano Jr (2ndL) arrive at Madeira airport in Funchal on March 3, 2020. - Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo skipped training with his Italian club Juventus to dash to the Madeira home of his mother, victim of a stroke, local press reported. (Photo by RUI SILVA / AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo rushed to Madeira on Tuesday to be beside his stricken mother after she suffered a stroke.

The 35-year-old skipped training with his club Juventus and flew to Madeira with his wife and one of his sons.

According to the Diario de Noticias da Madeira, Ronaldo was expected to depart on Wednesday in time for the second leg of Juve’s Italian Cup semi-final with AC Milan.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, former star of Manchester United and Real Madrid and captain of Portugal asked for privacy on the matter.

“Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital,” Ronaldo said.

“Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time.”

Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro suffered the stroke early Tuesday. The 65-year-old is now reportedly conscious and in a stable condition in a Funchal hospital.

