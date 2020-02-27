Percy Tau starts against Man Utd, but it all goes pear-shaped

Tau had some bright moments early in the game, linking play well in attack, but Brugge’s chances were all-but ended when Simon Deli was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity with his hand.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tau was eventually taken from the field just after the hour mark, just as he had in the first leg, which ended in a 1-1 draw, giving United the advantage heading into Thursday’s encounter.

The game at Old Trafford started with plenty of optimism for Brugge and Tau, with Club Brugge’s official Twitter feed publishing a picture of Tau on the Old Trafford pitch with some teammates.

They then confirmed the news that Tau was in the starting line up for the Belgian club, currently leading the top flight in their own country.

It soon became clear, however, that Brugge were going to be on the end of a hiding, and some on Twitter were merciless in their criticism of Tau. Many think he is not ready at all to play for his parent club in the English Premier League, Brighton and Hove Albion.

Percy Tau is not ready for English Premier league, fact. — SAKHELE MAJOLA. (@Sakhelemajola) February 28, 2020

If we being honest with ourselves Percy Tau still has a long long way to go don't even see him making the starting 11 for Brighton pic.twitter.com/F4WsFbhcSl — Koketso3x (@Koketso3x1) February 27, 2020

Others, however, leapt to the defence of the Bafana Bafana star.

They bash Percy Tau when he's not doing well and fake praise him when he's doing well.That's why we Mamelodi Sundowns FC faithful said "Tweet about your Pule Ekstein and Marshall Munetsi's foreign adventures" and we will tweet about our Lion of Chloorkop… — Sundowns _Fanatic ???? ???? ???? (@Madumetja_SoLo) February 28, 2020

You guys need to be easy with Percy Tau, the whole team lost not just him. He's still our own and representing us. — Rushman Tomolo (@RushNdoda) February 28, 2020

