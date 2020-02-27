local soccer 27.2.2020 10:02 pm

Percy Tau starts against Man Utd, but it all goes pear-shaped

Jonty Mark
Percy Tau. Pic: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau was named in Club Brugge’s first XI again for their Uefa Europa League last 32 2nd leg clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday evening, but they were on the end of a 5-0 hammering that saw them mercilessly dumped out of the competition.

Tau had some bright moments early in the game, linking play well in attack, but Brugge’s chances were all-but ended when  Simon Deli was sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity with his hand.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star Tau was eventually taken from the field just after the hour mark, just as he had in the first leg, which ended in a 1-1 draw, giving United the advantage heading into Thursday’s encounter.

The game at Old Trafford started with plenty of optimism for Brugge and Tau, with Club Brugge’s official Twitter feed publishing a picture of Tau on the Old Trafford pitch with some teammates.

They then confirmed the news that Tau was in the starting line up for the Belgian club, currently leading the top flight in their own country.

It soon became clear, however, that Brugge were going to be on the end of a hiding, and some on Twitter were merciless in their criticism of Tau. Many think he is not ready at all to play for his parent club in the English Premier League, Brighton and Hove Albion.

Others, however, leapt to the defence of the Bafana Bafana star.

 

