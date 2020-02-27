Percy Tau starts against Man Utd – Again!

Tau started and played for just over an hour of the first leg, which ended in a 1-1 draw, giving United the advantage heading into Thursday’s encounter.

Club Brugge’s official Twitter feed published a picture of Tau on the Old Trafford pitch with some teammates.

They then confirmed the news that Tau was in the starting line up for the Belgian club, currently leading the top flight in their own country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.