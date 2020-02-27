local soccer 27.2.2020 10:02 pm

Percy Tau starts against Man Utd – Again!

Phakaaathi Reporter
Percy Tau. Pic: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau was named in Club Brugge’s first XI again for their Uefa Europa League last 32 2nd leg clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

Tau started and played for just over an hour of the first leg, which ended in a 1-1 draw, giving United the advantage heading into Thursday’s encounter.

Club Brugge’s official Twitter feed published a picture of Tau on the Old Trafford pitch with some teammates.

They then confirmed the news that Tau was in the starting line up for the Belgian club, currently leading the top flight in their own country.

