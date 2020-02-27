world soccer 27.2.2020 03:18 pm

Bayern players big game drinking prep wows US rock star Jovi

AFP
Bayern players big game drinking prep wows US rock star Jovi

Bayern Munich’s 3-0 Champions League last 16 first leg victory over Chelsea on Tuesday made an impression on US rock star Jon Bon Jovi for the relaxed way the German side prepared for the game.

The 57-year-old is in London to record a special song for Prince Harry’s Invictus Game Foundation for military veterans.

He told radio station Talk Sport on Wednesday he had been in his hotel bar on Monday as had the Bayern players.

“I was minding my own business in the bar,” Bon Jovi said.

“And the team were in there the night before last (Monday) and how they, on the power of whisky and beer, overpowered Chelsea last night doesn’t say much for Chelsea’s drinking habits either.”

Jovi, whose biggest hit was the 1987 single ‘Livin On A Prayer’, joked his indiscretion might get some of the players into hot water.

“The Bayern guys were certainly sipping whisky and having a good ol’ time — and they went and shellacked Chelsea,” said Jovi.

“I am going to get everyone in trouble.”

The second leg takes place on Wednesday March 18 at the Allianz Arena.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Rampant Bayern gave Chelsea a ‘reality check’ says Lampard 26.2.2020
Lampard hopeful Chelsea underdogs can bite Bayern again 25.2.2020
Three decisions for Lampard as Chelsea face Bayern clash 24.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Flying the gay flag may be a flutter too far for Cyril in Africa

Special Feature Who watches Big Brother? Joburg’s private surveillance cameras come under fire

Proteas Green Proteas deliver composed performance to down Aussies

features How art helped construct Afrikaner nationalism in apartheid SA

Protests Malema thanks Eskom CEO De Ruyter for ‘respecting us, we came in the rain’


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 