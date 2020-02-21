world soccer 21.2.2020 03:19 pm

On this day in football history: 21 February

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Best

On this day in 1974, former Manchester United winger George Best was arrested on charges of burglary and theft.

The charges against him were laid by his ex-girlfriend and Miss World Marjorie Wallace.

When a collection of items disappeared from her apartment, including a fur coat, some jewellery, and about £20 worth of alcohol, she called the police, who arrested Best at his Manchester nightclub, Slack Alice, in the early hours of the morning on 21 February.

He denied any wrongdoing and the case was dropped in April when Wallace failed to appear for the trial.

