Percy Tau watch – Club Brugge 1 Manchester United 1 – Live!

58 – Pereira puts a shot wide for Man Utd. Tau is still on the pitch, but battling to get involved.

51 – Bonaventure gets in and with Tau waiting for a pass, goes for goal himself and Romero saves!

49 – Chance for United as Lingard stabs wide at the near post.

46 – The second half kicks off. And it looks like Eder Balanta, the Brugge midfielder is injured and has to go off.

HALF TIME – Club Brugge 1 Man Utd 1 – The Belgian side started well, and took the lead through Bonaventure, after some awful United defending. But some similarly poor Brugge defending helped Martial level. As for Percy Tau, he has shown some nice touches but hasn’t really had a major impact on the game, being played in driving rain.

43 – United have found their feet in the game now, and Martial smacks another effort against the post!

42 – Percy Tau is caught dawdling in possession and a dangerous United move ensues with Brandon Williams ultimately firing well wide.

36 – GOAL! – Club Brugge 1 Man Utd 1 – A throw in from the home side goes horribly wrong, putting Anthony Martial through on goal, and the French striker makes no mistake.

28 – Club Brugge are all over Man Utd here, as Bonaventure tests Williams at his near post.

26 – Percy Tau is almost clean through! A sublime pass from De Kuyper but Tau’s first touch lets him down and Romero gathers.

18 – Tau again with a mazy run inside the box, and a shot from Mats Rits deflects wide!

17 – Percy Tau gets involved with a sublime turn and pass to Bonaventure down the left.

15 – GOAL – Brugge 1 Man U 0! Mignolet hits a long punt forward and Bonaventure lifts the ball over Sergio Romero and into the net. That goal had absolutely nothing to do with Percy Tau but his team leads!

14 – A fine shot by Andreas Pereira and a brilliant save by Simone Mignolet!

1 – The game kicks off!

Here are the two teams

???? TEAM NEWS ???? Ole makes 6️⃣ changes to our team for tonight’s game!#MUFC #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 20, 2020

It’s Percy Tau time!

The Bafana Bafana striker, the darling of South African football right now, is about to strut his stuff against Manchester United, and we’ll have all the major news right here!

