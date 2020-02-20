Percy Tau starts against Manchester United

It is only Tau’s second start this year for his Belgian top flight side, as he had to do extra work on his fitness following Club Brugge’s winter break.

Brugge head coach Philippe Clement, however, has clearly now decided Tau is ready to start for his club again, and the 25 year-old Bafana striker did make an impact after coming on in Club Brugge’s domestic league game at home to Waasland-Beveren on the weekend, setting up a last minute winner for Mats Rits.

The chance to play Manchester United, albeit a watered-down version of the old English powerhouse, is another landmark for Tau in a season in which he has already played against Real Madrid and Paris St Germain in the Uefa Champions League.

Kick off for the game is 7.55pm SA time.

