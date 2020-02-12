world soccer 12.2.2020 10:01 am

Barca’s Dembele out of Euro 2020 after hamstring surgery

AFP
Barca’s Dembele out of Euro 2020 after hamstring surgery

Barcelona's French forward Ousmane Dembele sits on the ground after an injury during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, on November 27, 2019. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Ousmane Dembele will miss Euro 2020 after Barcelona announced on Tuesday the France international will be out for around six months following surgery on his right hamstring.

Dembele’s absence also means he will be sidelined for the rest of this season for Barca, who will be without another attacker after losing Luis Suarez to a long-term knee injury last month.

“The first team player Ousmane Dembele has successfully undergone surgery … for a ruptured tendon in his proximal hamstring in his right thigh. The Frenchman will be out for around six months,” the La Liga champions said in a statement.

The 22-year-old has suffered a number of hamstring problems since joining from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 in a deal worth up to 147 million euros ($160.5 million).

Dembele has made only nine appearances this season.

He was close to recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in November before suffering a relapse in training last week.

The former Rennes attacker also missed the majority of his opening year at Barcelona with a similar problem which kept the forward out for four months.

Dembele’s latest disappointment is a blow to France’s hopes of following up 2018’s World Cup triumph by winning the Euros this summer, while Barca coach Quique Setien spoke earlier this month of his excitement at the prospect of the youngster’s return.

His long layoff could prompt Barcelona to buy a replacement up front, if the club are allowed to make an emergency signing by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

Barcelona can apply for permission from the RFEF but any new arrival would have to be playing in La Liga or out of contract, and would not be allowed to feature in the Champions League.

Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose, Getafe’s Angel and Lucas Perez from Alaves are all reported targets.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Barca beat Betis to keep pace with Real Madrid 10.2.2020
Barca in turmoil trying to make up for Messi’s lost time 7.2.2020
Basque double dumps Barcelona and Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey 7.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health SA still coronavirus-free as 61 people test negative

Local News Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

World From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus

State Capture The bankers, lawyers and liars who enabled state capture

Weather Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 