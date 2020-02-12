world soccer 12.2.2020 09:59 am

Szczesny signs Juventus contract extension

Szczesny signs Juventus contract extension

Juventus' goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny reacts during the Italian Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Juventus FC at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has signed a three-year contract extension until 2024, the Italian champions announced on Tuesday.

The Polish international joined Juve in 2017 from Arsenal as back-up to club legend Gianluigi Buffon.

The 29-year-old took over as number one after Buffon’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain and has held on to the role despite the veteran Italian’s return to Turin this season.

“This renewal is a demonstration of the club’s trust in me,” Szczesny told Juventus TV.

“I’m very happy and I’ll try to give my best. I’ll be here for another four years and I want more titles, I want to win everything.

“You have to sweat, run and sacrifice yourself to achieve this goal that is mine but also that of the club.”

Szczesny joined the club following a two-year loan spell at Roma and has played 84 matches, winning two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and an Italian Super Cup.

Juve’s reign as eight-time Serie A champions is under threat this season as they sit in second place in Serie A behind leaders Inter Milan on goal difference.

Third-placed Lazio trail the pair by a point.

Juve play AC Milan in the Italian Cup semi-final first leg on Thursday, and are through to the Champions League last 16 where they will play Lyon later this month.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic set for Italian Cup clash 11.2.2020
Inter win thrilling Milan derby to move top of Serie A 10.2.2020
Ronaldo extends scoring streak to keep Juve ahead of Inter, Lazio 3.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health SA still coronavirus-free as 61 people test negative

Local News Second crocodile found tied up in Mpumalanga baffles motorists

World From Singapore to UK via the Alps: how one man spread coronavirus

State Capture The bankers, lawyers and liars who enabled state capture

Weather Funnel cloud stuns Joburg residents


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 