Bayern draw Schalke in German Cup quarter-finals

Leipzig's Spanish defender Angelino (R) and Bayern Munich's German forward Thomas Mueller (L) vie for the ball during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig in Munich, southern Germany, on February 9, 2020. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Holders Bayern Munich will face Schalke away in the quarter-finals of the German Cup after the Bundesliga sides were pitted against each other in Sunday’s draw.

Saarbruecken, from Germany’s fourth tier and the only non-Bundesliga club left in the cup, are home to Fortuna Duesseldorf.

In the other quarter-finals, Bayer Leverkusen are at home to Union Berlin.

Entracht Frankfurt, who knocked out last season’s finalists RB Leipzig in mid-week, are home to Werder Bremen, who dumped out Borussia Dortmund.

The quarter-finals ties will takes place on March 3-4.

 

