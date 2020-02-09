Bayern draw Schalke in German Cup quarter-finals

Saarbruecken, from Germany’s fourth tier and the only non-Bundesliga club left in the cup, are home to Fortuna Duesseldorf.
In the other quarter-finals, Bayer Leverkusen are at home to Union Berlin.
Entracht Frankfurt, who knocked out last season’s finalists RB Leipzig in mid-week, are home to Werder Bremen, who dumped out Borussia Dortmund.
The quarter-finals ties will takes place on March 3-4.
