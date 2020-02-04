PSL News 4.2.2020 12:37 pm

SuperSport youngster completes overseas move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Luke Le Roux

SuperSport United have confirmed that midfielder Luke Le Roux has joined Varbergs Bols.

The 19-year-old joins the Swedish club on a four-year deal.

Club CEO Stanley Matthews says Matsatsantsa are exceptionally proud of the youngster for being able to pursue his dream of European football in Sweden.

“He has worked very hard within our structures for the past five years,” said Matthews.

“He has been up and down between Cape Town, Johannesburg and the Netherlands and I’m delighted for him that his dedication and talent has earned him a good move at an early age to the right kind of Club environment.

“We wish Luke every success in his future in Europe and for Bafana Bafana,” added Matthews.

