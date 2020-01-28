English Premiership side promotes SA youngster

The 17-year-old highly rated teenager has signed a deal that runs until June 2022.

Speaking to the club’s website, Chauke said he was pleased to see his hard work paying off.

“I’m really proud because I’ve been working for this moment. Pleased to see the work paying off,” Chauke told the club’s website.

“It’s special because growing up I’ve had a lot of help from my family. Being able to share this with them is a proud moment. In the back of my mind, I knew that if I put the right work in that this moment was achievable.

“My main attribute is hard work, because without that then this process wouldn’t be possible.

“Being at this club, everything is put towards development on the pitch. Even in education, everything has come together on the pitch to help me perform.”

Academy Director Matt Hale said: “Kegs has shown tremendous progress since joining us partway through his Under-15 season.

“He has learnt so much and showed a real curiosity to develop. He has strong listening skills, an acceptance to take on information and applies his learning really well in games.

“The coaches enjoy working with him and I’m looking forward to watching him develop further over the new few years.”

