local soccer 28.1.2020 12:01 pm

English Premiership side promotes SA youngster

Phakaaathi Reporter
English Premiership side promotes SA youngster

Kgaogelo Chauke

Southampton Football Club have announced that Kgaogelo Chauke has put pen to paper on his first professional contract.

The 17-year-old highly rated teenager has signed a deal that runs until June 2022.

Speaking to the club’s website, Chauke said he was pleased to see his hard work paying off.

“I’m really proud because I’ve been working for this moment. Pleased to see the work paying off,” Chauke told the club’s website.

“It’s special because growing up I’ve had a lot of help from my family. Being able to share this with them is a proud moment. In the back of my mind, I knew that if I put the right work in that this moment was achievable.

“My main attribute is hard work, because without that then this process wouldn’t be possible.

“Being at this club, everything is put towards development on the pitch. Even in education, everything has come together on the pitch to help me perform.”

Academy Director Matt Hale said: “Kegs has shown tremendous progress since joining us partway through his Under-15 season.

“He has learnt so much and showed a real curiosity to develop. He has strong listening skills, an acceptance to take on information and applies his learning really well in games.

“The coaches enjoy working with him and I’m looking forward to watching him develop further over the new few years.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Abraham, Mount fire Chelsea to victory at Southampton 6.10.2019
Aubameyang set to fire up Arsenal again 7.4.2018
Chelsea’s Romeu joins Southampton 13.8.2015


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government Deputy minister might have to pay back ‘S&T lobola money’

World Auschwitz survivors sound alarm 75 years after liberation

Crime Notorious Durban ‘drug kingpin’ found with gold-plated AK47

World WATCH: BBC under fire after mistaking LeBron James for Kobe Bryant

World Portuguese hacker identified as source of Luanda Leaks


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 