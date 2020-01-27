local soccer 27.1.2020 02:25 pm

Banyana star Kgatlana joins Portuguese giants

Thembi Kgatlana has joined Benfica

Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana has completed a move to Portuguese giants SL Benfica.

Kgatlana was until recently playing in China for Beijing BG Phoenix.

The Banyana star confirmed on Monday on her Twitter account that she has joined the Portuguese giants.

“These are all the moments we dream about when we grow up. Pleased to announce that I will be joining @slbenfica slbenficafeminino. Here is to new opportunities and possibilities,” tweeted Kgatlana.

