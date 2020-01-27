Banyana star Kgatlana joins Portuguese giants

Kgatlana was until recently playing in China for Beijing BG Phoenix.

The Banyana star confirmed on Monday on her Twitter account that she has joined the Portuguese giants.

“These are all the moments we dream about when we grow up. Pleased to announce that I will be joining @slbenfica slbenficafeminino. Here is to new opportunities and possibilities,” tweeted Kgatlana.

— Thembi Kgatlana (@Kgatlanathe1st) January 27, 2020

