world soccer 27.1.2020 09:43 am

Neymar dedicates PSG goal to Kobe Bryant

AFP
Neymar dedicates PSG goal to Kobe Bryant

Paris Saint Germain players, Marco Verratti, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and Thiago Silva assist at the NBA basketball game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Milwaukee Bucks at AccorHotels Arena, in Paris, France, 24 January 2020. EPA-EFE/JULIEN DE ROSA

Neymar dedicated his second goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 win at Lille on Sunday to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, whose death on Sunday in a helicopter crash shocked the world.

The Brazilian slotted home the 52nd-minute penalty that put PSG two goals up in the French Ligue 1 clash and went over to the television cameras by the side of the Stade Pierre Mauro pitch to make the number 24 with his fingers in honour of Bryant’s shirt number.

“It’s deeply saddening for the world of sport and for all of us,” said Neymar to Canal+ after the win, which put PSG 10 points clear at the top of the league.

“Not just for basketball fans, but for everything he did for sport.”

Bryant, who had been nominated for the NBA Hall of Fame in December, was confirmed dead at 41 years old on Sunday after a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, leaving five people dead.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said there were no survivors from the morning crash on a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of LA.

In an email to AFP, Mayor of Calabasas Alicia Weintraub confirmed Bryant was among the victims.

“Yes, it is confirmed,” Weintraub wrote.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PSG’s Neymar a Champions League doubt for Dortmund last 16 trip 13.2.2020
Kobe Bryant and daughter buried in private ceremony 13.2.2020
PSG aided by own goal for the ages in win over Lyon 10.2.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Coronavirus death, infection rates spike after China changes counting methods

Courts Letter submitted by Myeni ‘big load of bullsh*t’, court hears

Proteas Ngidi the hero as Proteas claim unlikely win in first T20

Multimedia Pictures: Festival on the Niger

Environment ‘Wood mafia’ slowly destroying Magaliesberg mountains


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 