local soccer 15.1.2020 10:40 am

Bafana striker moves to South Korea

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bafana striker moves to South Korea

Lars Veldwijk during the South African national mens soccer team training session at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 08, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Lars Veldwijk has completed his move from Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam to Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

The Bafana Bafana striker has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the South Korean K-League champions.

READ: Former Bafana star joins Iranian Pro League side

Jeonbuk confirmed Veldwijk’s singing on their official website.

“Despite his tall stature, he has good body balance and speed, so he can play inside the box and breakthrough from the wings,” read the club the statement.

“In particular, he is expected to be in charge of scoring the team at the forefront with Lee Dong-Guk because of his excellent goal conversion rate.”

Veldwijk has expressed his delight at joining the K-League champions.

“It’s a great honour to be able to do the first challenge of the K-League stage with the best team in Asia,” said Veldwijk.

Veldwijk scored four goals in 15 league appearances for Rotterdam this season.

