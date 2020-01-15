Bafana striker moves to South Korea

The Bafana Bafana striker has agreed to sign a two-year contract with the South Korean K-League champions.

Jeonbuk confirmed Veldwijk’s singing on their official website.

“Despite his tall stature, he has good body balance and speed, so he can play inside the box and breakthrough from the wings,” read the club the statement.

“In particular, he is expected to be in charge of scoring the team at the forefront with Lee Dong-Guk because of his excellent goal conversion rate.”

Veldwijk has expressed his delight at joining the K-League champions.

“It’s a great honour to be able to do the first challenge of the K-League stage with the best team in Asia,” said Veldwijk.

Veldwijk scored four goals in 15 league appearances for Rotterdam this season.

